Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $18.67 Million Holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) by 372.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,889,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489,359 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $18,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,332,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,158,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

