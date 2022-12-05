Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,453 shares during the period. Southwest Gas comprises approximately 0.6% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 2.96% of Southwest Gas worth $173,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWX stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

