Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.01

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,852,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after buying an additional 372,575 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 311,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 171,152 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

