NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.3 %

NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

