Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.66

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.66 and last traded at $127.53, with a volume of 5093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $288.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $41,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.