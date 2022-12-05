NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 722,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com downgraded NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
NOW Stock Up 1.4 %
NOW stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 368,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.67. NOW has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.51.
Institutional Trading of NOW
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 828.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 776,771 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NOW by 8.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,056,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 82,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of NOW by 71.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 114,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 47,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
About NOW
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOW (DNOW)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.