Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTNX. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $34.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.