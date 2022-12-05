Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,457. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
