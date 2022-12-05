Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,457. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

