Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. 22,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.25.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
