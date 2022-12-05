NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 64,327 shares.The stock last traded at $145.82 and had previously closed at $146.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NV5 Global Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NV5 Global
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
Further Reading
