NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 64,327 shares.The stock last traded at $145.82 and had previously closed at $146.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NV5 Global Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,056 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

