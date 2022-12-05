NXM (NXM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,836.43

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.79 or 0.00242497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $275.57 million and approximately $1,836.43 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,233.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010541 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00040507 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003672 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 40.89734492 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,796.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

