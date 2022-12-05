OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ OCCIN remained flat at $22.00 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.