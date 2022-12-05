OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,859,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,500 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy comprises 2.3% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $110,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,217,000 after acquiring an additional 173,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE opened at $39.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

