OMG Network Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $170.60 million and $29.96 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00007048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00081748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00060440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

