One01 Capital LP Takes $14.59 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,000. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 7.7% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.79.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $261.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

