Ontology Market Cap Hits $164.38 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $164.38 million and $16.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.89 or 0.07478923 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00036686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00080567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

