Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Reaches $163.21 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $163.21 million and $13.74 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.27 or 0.07419269 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00080930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.