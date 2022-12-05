Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 1,166,367 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 244.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166,367 shares during the period. TELA Bio accounts for 5.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 11.29% of TELA Bio worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TELA. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,853,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $158,246.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,948,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 65,224 shares of company stock worth $519,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELA opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

TELA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

