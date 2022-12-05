Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 315,000 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the quarter. ProQR Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.0% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 3.84% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 599,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 242,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

Further Reading

