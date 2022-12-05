Opaleye Management Inc. Buys Shares of 362,000 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 362,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RYTM opened at $28.32 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.