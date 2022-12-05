Opaleye Management Inc. Invests $446,000 in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 90,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $63,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 19.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeuroPace

In related news, major shareholder Accelmed Partners Ii L.P. purchased 327,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $491,839.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,370,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 106.63% and a negative return on equity of 80.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $5.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

NeuroPace Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading

