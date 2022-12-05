Opaleye Management Inc. Invests $6.70 Million in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,000. Inhibrx accounts for 3.0% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of Inhibrx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

In related news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $283,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,243,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,942,266.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,195,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,572,981.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $283,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,243,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,942,266.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,792,730. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inhibrx Stock Up 7.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on INBX. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.