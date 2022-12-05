Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 295,629 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,099,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,629 shares during the period. Stereotaxis accounts for 1.7% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 47.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 289,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.30 on Monday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.22.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STXS shares. Cowen cut their target price on Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

