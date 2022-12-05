Oppenheimer Lowers Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $26.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 218.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTX. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of Nkarta stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $8.17. 211,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,008. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.