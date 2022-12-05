Oppenheimer Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $377.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.