Options Solutions LLC Has $224,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Options Solutions LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.24.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $181.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.19. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

