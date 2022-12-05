Options Solutions LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Options Solutions LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 0.9% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

