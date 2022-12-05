Osmosis Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005787 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $282.48 million and $6.62 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

