P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $28.32

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.32, but opened at $27.25. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 81 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.31.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
