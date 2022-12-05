P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $28.32

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.32, but opened at $27.25. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 81 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Articles

