Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 2,188 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,188 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $45,313.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Parke Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $247.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 678.6% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 384,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 335,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 235.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 369.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 192.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

