Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 2,188 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,188 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $45,313.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Parke Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %
Parke Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $247.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parke Bancorp (PKBK)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.