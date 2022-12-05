PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,389 shares.The stock last traded at $54.07 and had previously closed at $54.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
PC Connection Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66.
PC Connection Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at PC Connection
In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,538,299.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,538,299.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,090 shares of company stock valued at $613,266. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,309,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PC Connection by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Articles
