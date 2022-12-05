Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $240.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $204.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEN opened at $210.85 on Monday. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.