PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $8,784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after buying an additional 56,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.30. 38,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,615. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.