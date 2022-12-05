Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Acquires New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,000. First Republic Bank makes up about 2.9% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $126.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average is $142.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $217.27.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

