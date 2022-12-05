Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $11.47 Million Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,288 shares during the period. Preferred Bank accounts for about 3.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Preferred Bank worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 8.6% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 168,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth $1,747,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Preferred Bank by 78.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 15.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Preferred Bank stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

