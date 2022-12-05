Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lowered its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,379 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity makes up approximately 1.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HealthEquity worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 701.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

