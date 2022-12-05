Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.86% of OneWater Marine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after acquiring an additional 184,869 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $31.95 on Monday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $488.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 530,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,559.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

