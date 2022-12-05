Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Makes New $8.23 Million Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,000. Markel makes up 2.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,343.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,201.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,242.95. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.