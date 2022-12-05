Philcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $429,655.09 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $429,655.09 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00507130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.33 or 0.30578747 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.