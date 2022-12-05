Piper Sandler Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.64.
Snowflake Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE SNOW opened at $149.74 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $377.26. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average is $155.22.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.