Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Playtika accounts for approximately 1.4% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Playtika by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. 3,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,341. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Playtika to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Playtika to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

