Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $17.83

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $17.29. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 693 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 372.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 119,438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 40.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

