Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 8.17% of uniQure worth $71,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

uniQure Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $26.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $30.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

