Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 3,018,176 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018,176 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.74% of Albertsons Companies worth $104,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,650 shares during the period. Towle & Co raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,360,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

ACI stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.