Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $120.73 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 357.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,578,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233,761 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $120,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $74.55 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

