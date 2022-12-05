Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $60.04 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.79% of Glaukos worth $60,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 84.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 1,134.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GKOS stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

