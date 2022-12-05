Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 375.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Biogen worth $92,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $298.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.00. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

