Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $67.14 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 606,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after buying an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $391,174,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,284,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,498,000 after buying an additional 142,261 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 0.1 %

FERG stock opened at $116.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $183.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($106.83) to GBX 9,500 ($113.65) in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($157.91) to £125 ($149.54) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,148.30.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.