Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 535,378 shares during the period. Seagen makes up approximately 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.47% of Seagen worth $151,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Seagen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $122.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.84. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.