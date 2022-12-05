Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires New Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,000. Rollins comprises about 1.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rollins by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rollins Price Performance

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $39.52. 2,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

